Thailand - Market factors to watch on Aug 22

BANGKOK, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market.

STOCKS TO WATCH

-- ELECTRICITY GENERATING PCL

The company expected to book profit from recently bought Indonesian coal mine in the fourth quarter, President Sahust Pratuknukul told reporters.

-- CENTRAL PLAZA HOTEL PCL

The hotelier raises its 2012 revenue target to 14.5 billion baht ($460 million) due to strong growth in its food and hotel businesses, Ronnachit Mahattanapreut, senior vice-president of finance, told reporters