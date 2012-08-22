FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch on Aug 22
August 22, 2012 / 2:00 AM / in 5 years

Thailand - Market factors to watch on Aug 22

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0134 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1413.17     -0.35%    -4.960
 USD/JPY                          79.19        -0.1%    -0.080
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7707          --    -0.031
 SPOT GOLD                        1638.46      0.03%     0.570
 US CRUDE                         96.77       -0.07%    -0.070
 DOW JONES                        13203.58    -0.51%    -68.06
 ASIA ADRS                        120.42       0.02%      0.02
 THAI STOCKS                      1232.29     +0.27%     +3.29  
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                                   
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease, euro resilient on ECB
hopes 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-S'pore, Thailand up in dividend season; Banks
drag Vietnam 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- ELECTRICITY GENERATING PCL 
    The company expected to book profit from recently bought
Indonesian coal mine in the fourth quarter, President Sahust
Pratuknukul told reporters. 
    
    -- CENTRAL PLAZA HOTEL PCL 
    The hotelier raises its 2012 revenue target to 14.5 billion
baht ($460 million) due to strong growth in its food and hotel
businesses, Ronnachit Mahattanapreut, senior vice-president of
finance, told reporters 
       
 
   MARKET NEWS
 > Wall St slips after S&P 500 hits four-year high         
 > Bonds little changed, ECB plans in focus               
 > Euro holds ground after touching 7-week highs         
 > Gold near 3-1/2-month high; ECB action hopes support  
 > Oil rises on euro zone hopes, supply worries           
 > Thai press digest                                 
 > Political risk box on Thailand                  
 
 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)

