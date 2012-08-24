FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch on Aug 24
#Energy
August 24, 2012 / 2:05 AM / in 5 years

Thailand - Market factors to watch on Aug 24

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0146 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1402.08     -0.81%   -11.410
 USD/JPY                          78.51        0.05%     0.040
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6813          --     0.007
 SPOT GOLD                        1665.48     -0.27%    -4.560
 US CRUDE                         95.81       -0.48%    -0.460
 DOW JONES                        13057.46    -0.88%   -115.30
 ASIA ADRS                        119.87      -0.45%     -0.54
 THAI STOCKS                      1237.64     +0.28%     +3.50
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                      
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares retreat on dim outlook for
growth, Fed stimulus 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Fed hopes support; credit fears drag Vietnam
 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- IRPC PCL 
    Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB-'
long-term corporate credit rating on IRPC. The outlook is
stable. 
    
    -- THAI OIL PCL 
    The country's top refiner is looking for opportunities to
invest in refinery and petrochemical businesses in fast-growing
Southeast Asia, especially Myanmar and Vietnam, its CEO said on
Thursday. 
    
    -- PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL 
    The energy explorer has postponed a shareholder meeting
planned for Friday, saying its shareholders need more time to
consider details of a $3.1 billion equity sale to be used partly
to fund the purchase of Cove Energy.   
    
 
 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
