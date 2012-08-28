FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thailand - Market factors to watch on Aug 28
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
August 28, 2012 / 2:25 AM / 5 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch on Aug 28

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0204 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1410.44     -0.05%    -0.690
 USD/JPY                          78.59       -0.17%    -0.130
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6455          --    -0.007
 SPOT GOLD                        1659.04     -0.27%    -4.560
 US CRUDE                         95.35       -0.13%    -0.120
 DOW JONES                        13124.67    -0.25%    -33.30
 ASIA ADRS                        119.12      -0.58%     -0.70
 THAI STOCKS                      1233.73     -0.28%     -3.46
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                                
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares steady, seen rangebound
 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Vietnam falls to 7-month low; others retreat 
 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL 
    Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said its ratings and
outlook on PTTEP remain unchanged despite the company's recent
acquisition of U.K.-based Cove Energy PLC for about
$2.2 billion. 
    
    -- PTT PCL 
    Thailand's top energy company has offered to buy out
Singapore-listed Sakari Resources Ltd for $960 million
as the oil and gas firm expands into coal to meet rising
regional demand for the fuel. 
    
 
   MARKET NEWS
 >Wall St finishes flat but Apple reaches another high      
 >Yields fall, prices climb as Bernanke, QE3 in focus      
 >Euro flat, recovery seen at risk without firm ECB action 
 >Gold stays put as investors eye central banks           
 >Oil falls ahead of Isaac, seen hitting refinery demand   
 > Thai press digest                                  
 > Political risk box on Thailand                   
 
     Click for cumulative trading value by
investor type
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    Japan             S.Korea       China   
    Hong Kong        Taiwan       India    
    Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks       JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA
    Thailand diary             
    U.S. earnings diary            
    European earnings diary    
    Asia Macro                
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.