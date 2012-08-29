FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch on Aug 29
August 29, 2012
August 29, 2012 / 1:45 AM / in 5 years

Thailand - Market factors to watch on Aug 29

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0130 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1409.3      -0.08%    -1.140
 USD/JPY                          78.6         0.13%     0.100
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6386          --     0.002
 SPOT GOLD                        1665.14     -0.08%    -1.390
 US CRUDE                         95.94       -0.40%    -0.390
 DOW JONES                        13102.99    -0.17%    -21.68
 ASIA ADRS                        118.78      -0.29%     -0.34
 THAI STOCKS                      1233.16     -0.05%     -0.57
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                                            
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro, Asian shares steady as Jackson Hole
nears 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Most fall slightly; Vietnam bounces off low 
 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- THAI BANKS 
    Standard & Poor's Ratings Services maintained its Banking
Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Thailand at group
'5'. It revised the industry risk score to '4' from '5' and
maintained the economic risk score at '6'. 
    
    -- BANGCHAK PETROLEUM PCL 
    The small refiner told the exchange it would pay an interim
dividend of 0.35 baht per share. 
   
    -- Thailand's telecoms regulator will hold a long-awaited
auction of 3G mobile phone licences on Oct. 15 or Oct. 16, a key
step towards reforms in the sector, which will enable operators
to tap more revenue from fast-growing data services.
    Top three mobile operators -- Advanced Info Service Pcl
, second-ranked Total Access Communication Pcl
 and number three True Corp -- are keen to
join the auction.    
    
   MARKET NEWS
 > Wall St ends flat, volume among lightest of year         
 > Bond prices rise in QE3 stimulus speculation            
 > Short squeeze lifts euro, Aussie dlr still fragile     
 > Gold near 4-1/2 month high, focus on Fed               
 > Oil rises as Hurricane Isaac threatens U.S. Gulf Coast  
 > Thai press digest                                  
 > Political risk box on Thailand                   
 
 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)

