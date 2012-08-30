FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch on Aug 30
August 30, 2012 / 2:15 AM / in 5 years

Thailand - Market factors to watch on Aug 30

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0200 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1410.49      0.08%     1.190
 USD/JPY                          78.64       -0.05%    -0.040
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6438          --    -0.008
 SPOT GOLD                        1655.96      0.00%     0.020
 US CRUDE                         94.97       -0.54%    -0.520
 DOW JONES                        13107.48     0.03%      4.49
 ASIA ADRS                        118.74      -0.03%     -0.04
 THAI STOCKS                      1220.16     -1.05%     -13.0
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                     
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease, euro steady ahead Bernanke
speech 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Thailand, Indonesia fall to 3-week lows; S&P
lifts Vietnam 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- PTT PCL 
    Thailand's top energy firm said on Wednesday it would seek
30 billion baht ($958 million) in funds in the second half of
this year for working capital, debt refinancing and to finance
expansion. 
    
    MARKET NEWS
 > Wall St up after housing data; volume lowest of year   
 > Bonds ease as market takes in new debt supply         
 > G3 currencies mark time ahead of Fed gathering       
 > Gold perched around $1,655 before Fed speech         
 > Oil lower as offshore damage from Isaac seen limited  
 > Thai press digest                                
 > Political risk box on Thailand                 
 
 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)

