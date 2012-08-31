FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch on Aug 31
August 31, 2012 / 2:25 AM / 5 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch on Aug 31

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
      
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0201 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1399.48     -0.78%   -11.010
 USD/JPY                          78.51       -0.11%    -0.090
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6318          --     0.003
 SPOT GOLD                        1654.71     -0.05%    -0.830
 US CRUDE                         94.63        0.01%     0.010
 DOW JONES                        13000.71    -0.81%   -106.77
 ASIA ADRS                        116.85      -1.59%     -1.89
 THAI STOCKS                      1214.55     -0.46%     -5.61 
 -------------------------------------------------------------                           
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall to 4-week low before
Bernanke speech 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia at 1-month low; Philippine tamed by
weak GDP 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- IRPC PCL 
    Moody's affirmed the Baa3 issuer and senior unsecured bond
ratings of IRPC Public Company Limited with a stable outlook.
 
    
    -- SIAM CEMENT PCL 
    Thailand's top industrial conglomerate said on Thursday it
planned to invest about 150-200 billion baht ($4.8-6.4 billion)
in 2013-2017, mostly on acquisitions in Southeast Asia and
existing projects. 
    
    -- LAND AND HOUSES PCL 
    Thailand's biggest housing developer said on Thursday it
aimed to buy property assets in San Francisco in the United
States later this year to tap growth opportunities there.
 
    
 
   MARKET NEWS
 > Wall St retreats on eve of Bernanke speech              
 > Prices rise with focus on upcoming Bernanke speech     
 > Euro nears this week's low, market wary ahead of Fed  
 > Gold bides time on eve of Bernanke speech             
 > Brent edges up, U.S. crude falls after hurricane       
 > Thai press digest                                 
 > Political risk box on Thailand                  
 
 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)

