Thailand - Market factors to watch on Aug 31

BANGKOK, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0201 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1399.48 -0.78% -11.010 USD/JPY 78.51 -0.11% -0.090 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6318 -- 0.003 SPOT GOLD 1654.71 -0.05% -0.830 US CRUDE 94.63 0.01% 0.010 DOW JONES 13000.71 -0.81% -106.77 ASIA ADRS 116.85 -1.59% -1.89 THAI STOCKS 1214.55 -0.46% -5.61 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall to 4-week low before Bernanke speech SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia at 1-month low; Philippine tamed by weak GDP STOCKS TO WATCH -- IRPC PCL Moody's affirmed the Baa3 issuer and senior unsecured bond ratings of IRPC Public Company Limited with a stable outlook. -- SIAM CEMENT PCL Thailand's top industrial conglomerate said on Thursday it planned to invest about 150-200 billion baht ($4.8-6.4 billion) in 2013-2017, mostly on acquisitions in Southeast Asia and existing projects. -- LAND AND HOUSES PCL Thailand's biggest housing developer said on Thursday it aimed to buy property assets in San Francisco in the United States later this year to tap growth opportunities there. MARKET NEWS > Wall St retreats on eve of Bernanke speech > Prices rise with focus on upcoming Bernanke speech > Euro nears this week's low, market wary ahead of Fed > Gold bides time on eve of Bernanke speech > Brent edges up, U.S. crude falls after hurricane > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)