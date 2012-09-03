Thailand - Market factors to watch on Sept 3

BANGKOK, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0155 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1406.58 0.51% 7.100 USD/JPY 78.22 -0.2% -0.160 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5484 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1688.61 -0.12% -2.030 US CRUDE 96.24 -0.24% -0.230 DOW JONES 13090.84 0.69% 90.13 ASIA ADRS 117.30 0.39% 0.45 THAI STOCKS 1227.48 +1.06% +12.93 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS - Asian shares inch lower after Bernanke as data in focus SE ASIA STOCKS - Most end higher in subdued trade, weak August STOCKS TO WATCH -- BANPU PCL The coal miner told the exchange its subsidiary PT Indo Tambangraya Megah Tbk has raised its stake in PT Jorong Barutama Greston to 99.99 percent from 99.66 percent. -- SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PCL Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Ltd has upgraded the bank's brokerage unit SCB Securities Company Limited's (SCBS) National Long-Term Rating to 'AA-(tha)' from 'A+(tha)'. The Outlook is Stable. At the same time, the agency has affirmed SCBS's National Short-Term Rating at 'F1+(tha)'. MARKET NEWS > Bernanke lifts Wall St, keeps stimulus in play > Yields drop as Bernanke spurs new QE hopes > Euro slips, Aussie dlr hit by China data > Gold hovers near 5-month high on stimulus hopes > Oil posts 2nd monthly rise, tops $114 after Bernanke > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)