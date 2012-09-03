FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch on Sept 3
September 3, 2012 / 2:10 AM / in 5 years

Thailand - Market factors to watch on Sept 3

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0155 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1406.58      0.51%     7.100
 USD/JPY                          78.22        -0.2%    -0.160
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.5484          --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1688.61     -0.12%    -2.030
 US CRUDE                         96.24       -0.24%    -0.230
 DOW JONES                        13090.84     0.69%     90.13
 ASIA ADRS                        117.30       0.39%      0.45
 THAI STOCKS                      1227.48     +1.06%    +12.93
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                        
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS - Asian shares inch lower after Bernanke as
data in focus 
    SE ASIA STOCKS - Most end higher in subdued trade, weak
August  
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- BANPU PCL 
    The coal miner told the exchange its subsidiary PT Indo
Tambangraya Megah Tbk has raised its stake in PT
Jorong Barutama Greston to 99.99 percent from 99.66 percent.
 
    
    -- SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PCL 
    Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Ltd has upgraded the bank's
brokerage unit SCB Securities Company Limited's (SCBS) National
Long-Term Rating to 'AA-(tha)' from 'A+(tha)'. The Outlook is
Stable. At the same time, the agency has affirmed SCBS's
National Short-Term Rating at 'F1+(tha)'. 
    
 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)

