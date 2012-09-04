FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch on Sept 4
#Chemicals - Commodity
September 4, 2012 / 2:00 AM / 5 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch on Sept 4

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0141 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1406.58      0.51%     7.100
 USD/JPY                          78.38        0.19%     0.150
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.5705          --     0.022
 SPOT GOLD                        1694.39      0.15%     2.600
 US CRUDE                         97.21        0.77%     0.740
 DOW JONES                        13090.84     0.69%     90.13
 ASIA ADRS                        117.30       0.39%      0.45
 THAI STOCKS                      1235.48      0.65%      8.00
 -------------------------------------------------------------              
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS - Asian shares steady in range, stimulus
hopes support 
    SE ASIA STOCKS - Most end higher amid stimulus hopes 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- PTT GLOBAL CHEMICAL PCL 
    Moody's assigned a provisional (P)Baa2 rating with a stable
outlook to the proposed senior unsecured fixed-rate notes to be
issued by PTT Global Chemical Public Company Ltd (PTTGC). At the
same time, Moody's has affirmed PTTGC's issuer rating at Baa2
with a stable outlook. 
    
    -- PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL 
    Thailand's top oil and gas explorer said on Monday it had
selected units of French Total SA and JX Nippon Oil
and Gas Exploration Corp to be its partners in Block
M11 in Myanmar. 
    
 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)

