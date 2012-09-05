FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch on Sept 5
#Energy
September 5, 2012 / 1:50 AM / in 5 years

Thailand - Market factors to watch on Sept 5

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0138 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1404.94     -0.12%    -1.640
 USD/JPY                          78.48        0.13%     0.100
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.5705          --    -0.003
 SPOT GOLD                        1691.86     -0.13%    -2.280
 US CRUDE                         95.35        0.05%     0.050
 DOW JONES                        13035.94    -0.42%    -54.90
 ASIA ADRS                        115.84      -1.24%     -1.46
 THAI STOCKS                      1236.31      0.07%      0.83
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                           
 
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, euro fall, investors brace for
ECB, US payrolls 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Flat to weaker; Vietnam bucks trend 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- PTT PCL 
    Star Petroleum Refining Co (SPRC), a joint venture of
Chevron Corp and Thailand's PTT Pcl, is to
delay its IPO from the third quarter as it needs more time to
work on the listing plan, a senior Energy Ministry official said
on Tuesday. 
    
 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
