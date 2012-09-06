FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch on Sept 6
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
September 6, 2012 / 2:05 AM / 5 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch on Sept 6

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the Thai market.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0153 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1403.44     -0.11%    -1.500
 USD/JPY                          78.39        0.03%     0.020
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.5977          --     0.002
 SPOT GOLD                        1697.76      0.28%     4.720
 US CRUDE                         96.15        0.83%     0.790
 DOW JONES                        13047.48     0.09%     11.54
 ASIA ADRS                        114.53      -1.13%     -1.31
 THAI STOCKS                      1233.84      -0.2%     -2.47
 -------------------------------------------------------------                       
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks edge up, euro holds ground on ECB
hopes - 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Fall ahead of ECB meeting, U.S. jobs report 
 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- CH KARNCHANG PCL 
    The construction firm told the exchange its board had
approved granting an extension of the time for loan repayment to
its borrower SouthEast Asia Energy Limited, a subsidiary of Ch
Karnchang's affiliate CK Power Limited. 
        
   MARKET NEWS
 > Wall St treads water, stays on ECB watch                
 > Bond yields edge up ahead of ECB meeting               
 > Euro pins hopes on ECB, Aussie eyes jobs data         
 > Gold slips on caution ahead of ECB meeting            
 > Brent falls, U.S. crude up awaiting ECB, jobs data     
 > Thai press digest                                 
 > Political risk box on Thailand                  
 
 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Robert Birsel)

