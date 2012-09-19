FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch on Sept 19
#Financial Services and Real Estate
September 19, 2012 / 2:15 AM / 5 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch on Sept 19

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could impact the local
market.
    
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0156 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1459.32     -0.13%    -1.870
 USD/JPY                          78.63       -0.22%    -0.170
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7979          --    -0.014
 SPOT GOLD                        1766.19     -0.31%    -5.500
 US CRUDE                         95.54        0.26%     0.250
 DOW JONES                        13564.64     0.09%     11.54
 ASIA ADRS                        122.88      -0.12%     -0.15
 THAI STOCKS                      1272.86     -0.44%     -5.68
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares pressured, BOJ move eyed
 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Markets fall after recent gains; global woes
persist 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- SUPALAI PCL 
    The housing developer said it expected higher net profit
this year helped by revenues from its condominium and housing
projects. 
     
    
  MARKET NEWS
 > Wall St ends flat to lower as FedEx outlook drags        
 > Bonds climb on bargain hunting, safety buying           
 > Wary yen awaits BOJ decision, euro wanes               
 > Gold eases as Fed-led rally fades; platinum climbs     
 > Oil down a 2nd day on economic concerns, Saudi pressure 
 > Thai press digest                                  
 > Political risk box on Thailand                   
 
     Click for cumulative trading value by
investor type
 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)

