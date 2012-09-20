FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch on Sept 20
#Financial Services and Real Estate
September 20, 2012 / 1:45 AM / in 5 years

Thailand - Market factors to watch on Sept 20

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0132 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1461.05      0.12%     1.730
 USD/JPY                          78.34       -0.03%    -0.020
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7735          --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1770.69      0.08%     1.500
 US CRUDE                         92           0.02%     0.020
 DOW JONES                        13577.96     0.10%     13.32
 ASIA ADRS                        123.65       0.63%      0.77
 THAI STOCKS                      1285.46      0.99%     12.60
 -------------------------------------------------------------                    
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares inch lower, China HSBC PMI eyed
 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Up as investors cheer BOJ easing news 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- TMB BANK PCL 
    The bank maintained its 2012 loan growth target of 15
percent although the weakness of Thai exports could affect loan
demand, Chief Executive Boontuck Wungcharoen told reporters.
 
    
    -- CENTRAL PATTANA PCL 
    Thailand's top department store operator expected 2013
revenue to rise 15 percent, with strong growth continuing for
the next five years, thanks to store expansion and robust
domestic consumption. 
    
 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)

