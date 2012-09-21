FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch on Sept 21
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
September 21, 2012 / 2:35 AM / 5 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch on Sept 21

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
       
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0207 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1460.26     -0.05%    -0.790
 USD/JPY                          78.28        0.06%     0.050
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7753          --     0.011
 SPOT GOLD                        1772.33      0.29%     5.140
 US CRUDE                         93.14        0.78%     0.720
 DOW JONES                        13596.93     0.14%     18.97
 ASIA ADRS                        122.31      -1.08%     -1.34
 THAI STOCKS                      1282.68     -0.22%     -2.78
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                       
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- PTT GLOBAL CHEMICAL PCL 
    Thailand's largest petrochemical maker said on Thursday it
expected to begin operations of its mono ethylene glycol (MEG)
plant at the Map Ta Phut industrial estate in October after a
two-year delay. 
    
    -- ADVANCED INFO SERVICE PCL 
    Thailand's top mobile operator said it will maintain its 3G
investment budget of 50 billion baht ($1.62 billion) over the
next three years after it receives licences for third-generation
mobile services. 
     
 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)

