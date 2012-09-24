FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch on Sept 24
#Energy
September 24, 2012 / 1:55 AM / in 5 years

Thailand - Market factors to watch on Sept 24

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0143 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1460.15     -0.01%    -0.110
 USD/JPY                          78.03       -0.18%    -0.140
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7441          --    -0.010
 SPOT GOLD                        1759.41     -1.29%   -23.010
 US CRUDE                         91.88       -1.09%    -1.010
 DOW JONES                        13579.47    -0.13%    -17.46
 ASIA ADRS                        122.45       0.11%      0.14
 THAI STOCKS                      1286.26      0.28%      3.58
 -------------------------------------------------------------                             
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-US shares end flat as Spain factor fades; oil
up 
    SE ASIA STOCKS- Most up slightly; Malaysia underperforms
 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- BANGKOK BANK, SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK,
KASIKORNBANK 
    Fitch Ratings says recent dollar fund raising by Thailand's
three largest private banks, Bangkok Bank ('BBB+'/Stable), Siam
Commercial Bank ('BBB+'/Stable), and Kasikornbank
('BBB+'/Stable), will have limited rating impact. 
    
    -- PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION 
    Thailand's top oil and gas explorer said on Friday the
company and its partners including CNOOC Ltd and
SONATRACH, discovered crude oil at two exploration wells in
Algeria. 
    
 
 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)

