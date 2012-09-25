FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch on Sept 25
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 25, 2012 / 1:55 AM / in 5 years

Thailand - Market factors to watch on Sept 25

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0147 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1456.89     -0.22%    -3.260
 USD/JPY                          77.84       -0.01%    -0.010
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7215          --     0.007
 SPOT GOLD                        1765.71      0.12%     2.060
 US CRUDE                         92.32        0.42%     0.390
 DOW JONES                        13558.92    -0.15%    -20.55
 ASIA ADRS                        121.82      -0.51%     -0.63
 THAI STOCKS                      1284.30     -0.15%     -1.96
 -------------------------------------------------------------                         
 
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease as growth worries weigh    
 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Bumi leads Indonesia to 1-week low; Malaysia
drops 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl 
    Thailand's largest agribusiness company aims to more than
double spending on its overseas businesses to 75 billion baht
($2.44 billion) in the next five years, a senior executive said
on Monday. 
    
    -- Dhipaya Insurance Pcl 
    Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has lowered its local
currency long-term counterparty credit rating and insurer
financial strength rating on Dhipaya Insurance to 'BBB' from
'BBB+'. The outlook is negative. 
        
    -- Khon Kaen Sugar Industry Pcl 
    Thailand's fourth largest sugar producer expects revenue
could grow as much as a fifth next year, fuelled by expansion
and a bumper sugarcane crop in 2012/13, the company's chief
executive said on Monday. 
    
 
   MARKET NEWS
 > Wall St drops after Caterpillar forecast, German data  
 > Yields fall as Germany sparks growth concerns         
 > Euro steadies after dropping on German data, Spain   
 > Gold edges up; ETF holdings hit record high          
 > Oil falls as weak German data weighs on outlook       
 > Thai press digest                                
 > Political risk box on Thailand                 
 
 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)

