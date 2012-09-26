FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch on Sept 26
#Financial Services and Real Estate
September 26, 2012 / 2:06 AM / in 5 years

Thailand - Market factors to watch on Sept 26

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0155 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1441.59     -1.05%   -15.300
 USD/JPY                          77.77       -0.03%    -0.020
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6766          --     0.005
 SPOT GOLD                        1762.61      0.15%     2.570
 US CRUDE                         91.11       -0.28%    -0.260
 DOW JONES                        13457.55    -0.75%   -101.37
 ASIA ADRS                        120.60      -1.00%     -1.22
 THAI STOCKS                      1287.41      0.24%      3.11
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                          
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall on wariness over Spain
 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Flat-to-higher; Indonesia recoups from lows 
 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- Bank of Ayudhya 
    U.S. conglomerate General Electric Co (GE) has sold
its $466 million stake in Bank of Ayudhya in a block trade, a
source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on
Wednesday.
    GE sold the shares at 31.30 baht ($1.01) per share, the
source added, representing a 5.9 percent discount to the firm's
Tuesday closing price. 
    
 
($1 = 30.91 baht)

 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)

