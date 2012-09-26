Thailand - Market factors to watch on Sept 26

BANGKOK, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0155 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1441.59 -1.05% -15.300 USD/JPY 77.77 -0.03% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6766 -- 0.005 SPOT GOLD 1762.61 0.15% 2.570 US CRUDE 91.11 -0.28% -0.260 DOW JONES 13457.55 -0.75% -101.37 ASIA ADRS 120.60 -1.00% -1.22 THAI STOCKS 1287.41 0.24% 3.11 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall on wariness over Spain SE ASIA STOCKS-Flat-to-higher; Indonesia recoups from lows STOCKS TO WATCH -- Bank of Ayudhya U.S. conglomerate General Electric Co (GE) has sold its $466 million stake in Bank of Ayudhya in a block trade, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday. GE sold the shares at 31.30 baht ($1.01) per share, the source added, representing a 5.9 percent discount to the firm's Tuesday closing price. MARKET NEWS > Caterpillar, Apple push Wall Street lower > Long-dated prices rise as stocks rally stalls > FOREX-Euro wallows around one-week lows against dollar > Gold steady; euro zone concerns weigh > Brent up on Iran tension, economic worry hits US oil > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 30.91 baht) (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)