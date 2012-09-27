FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch on Sept 27
#Energy
September 27, 2012 / 2:10 AM / in 5 years

Thailand - Market factors to watch on Sept 27

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.

 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0150 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1433.32     -0.57%    -8.270
 USD/JPY                          77.65       -0.09%    -0.070
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6232          --     0.014
 SPOT GOLD                        1755.59      0.23%     4.000
 US CRUDE                         90.29        0.34%     0.310
 DOW JONES                        13413.51    -0.33%    -44.04
 ASIA ADRS                        119.37      -1.02%     -1.23
 THAI STOCKS                      1274.50     -1.00%    -12.91
 -------------------------------------------------------------        
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares capped by Spain, Greece debt
jitters 
    SE ASIA STOCKS- Mostly down; Bank of Ayudhya block sales
drag Thai index 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- Bank of Ayudhya 
    General Electric Co (GE) sold about a quarter of its
stake in Bank of Ayudhya under a global plan to shed non-core
assets, after the value of its five-year investment in
Thailand's most profitable bank more than doubled.
 
    
    -- IRPC 
    Thailand's IRPC aims to spend $1 billion on boosting its
refining and specialty petrochemicals output by 2016, a top
executive said, as the firm looks to tap demand for products
with high profit-margins. 
    
 
 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)

