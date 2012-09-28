Thailand - Market factors to watch on Sept 28

BANGKOK, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0151 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1447.15 0.96% 13.830 USD/JPY 77.56 -0.03% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.649 -- -0.007 SPOT GOLD 1778.34 0.06% 1.050 US CRUDE 92.27 0.46% 0.420 DOW JONES 13485.97 0.54% 72.46 ASIA ADRS 121.70 1.95% 2.33 THAI STOCKS 1286.11 0.91% 11.61 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise on relief over Spain SE ASIA STOCKS-Malaysia at 1-week high; Thai PTTEP strong STOCKS TO WATCH -- PTT Exploration and Production Pcl The energy firm said on Thursday its $3.1 billion share offer, Thailand's biggest equity sale ever, will now only be available to existing shareholders as it sought to erase concerns about potential dilution. MARKET NEWS > Wall St jumps as Spain moves toward reforms > Prices fall as Spanish budget spurs risk taking > Euro perkier, commodity currencies shine > Gold hovers near 1-week high; Spain, oil support > Oil up on Iran tension, Spain reform plans > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)