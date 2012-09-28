FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch on Sept 28
September 28, 2012 / 2:00 AM / in 5 years

Thailand - Market factors to watch on Sept 28

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0151 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1447.15      0.96%    13.830
 USD/JPY                          77.56       -0.03%    -0.020
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.649           --    -0.007
 SPOT GOLD                        1778.34      0.06%     1.050
 US CRUDE                         92.27        0.46%     0.420
 DOW JONES                        13485.97     0.54%     72.46
 ASIA ADRS                        121.70       1.95%      2.33
 THAI STOCKS                      1286.11      0.91%     11.61
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                              
 
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise on relief over Spain
 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Malaysia at 1-week high; Thai PTTEP strong
 
    
    -- PTT Exploration and Production Pcl 
    The energy firm said on Thursday its $3.1 billion share
offer, Thailand's biggest equity sale ever, will now only be
available to existing shareholders as it sought to erase
concerns about potential dilution. 
    
 
 > Wall St jumps as Spain moves toward reforms           
 > Prices fall as Spanish budget spurs risk taking      
 > Euro perkier, commodity currencies shine            
 > Gold hovers near 1-week high; Spain, oil support    
 > Oil up on Iran tension, Spain reform plans           
 > Thai press digest                               
 > Political risk box on Thailand                
 
 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)

