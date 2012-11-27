FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch on Nov 27
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 27, 2012 / 1:50 AM / 5 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch on Nov 27

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0139 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1406.29      -0.2%    -2.860
 USD/JPY                          81.99       -0.09%    -0.070
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6745          --     0.008
 SPOT GOLD                        1749.94      0.08%     1.450
 US CRUDE                         87.94        0.23%     0.200
 DOW JONES                        12967.37    -0.33%    -42.31
 ASIA ADRS                        122.13      -0.23%     -0.28
 THAI STOCKS                      1290.85      0.71%      9.15
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                       
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, euro rise on Greek debt deal
 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Manila, Jakarta at record close; Greece deal
awaited 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- PTT PCL 
    Thailand's top energy firm is considering plans to build a
$28.7-billion oil refinery in central Vietnam, company officials
said on Monday, in what would be a record foreign investment in
the country. 
    
    -- JMT NETWORK SERVICES MARKET DEBUT 
    Shares in debt collector and used car hire purchase service,
a subsidiary of Jay Mart Pcl, starts trading on
Tuesday. JMT Network sold 30 million shares via IPO last week at
4 baht ($0.13) each.
    
 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)

