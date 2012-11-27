Thailand - Market factors to watch on Nov 27

BANGKOK, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0139 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1406.29 -0.2% -2.860 USD/JPY 81.99 -0.09% -0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6745 -- 0.008 SPOT GOLD 1749.94 0.08% 1.450 US CRUDE 87.94 0.23% 0.200 DOW JONES 12967.37 -0.33% -42.31 ASIA ADRS 122.13 -0.23% -0.28 THAI STOCKS 1290.85 0.71% 9.15 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, euro rise on Greek debt deal SE ASIA STOCKS-Manila, Jakarta at record close; Greece deal awaited STOCKS TO WATCH -- PTT PCL Thailand's top energy firm is considering plans to build a $28.7-billion oil refinery in central Vietnam, company officials said on Monday, in what would be a record foreign investment in the country. -- JMT NETWORK SERVICES MARKET DEBUT Shares in debt collector and used car hire purchase service, a subsidiary of Jay Mart Pcl, starts trading on Tuesday. JMT Network sold 30 million shares via IPO last week at 4 baht ($0.13) each. MARKET NEWS > Wall St edges down after recent rally; retailers weigh > Prices rise as fiscal worries, Spain drive safety bid > Euro firm after Greek deal, yen edges up > Gold ticks higher after Greek debt deal > Oil falls on concerns about Greece debt, U.S. budget > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)