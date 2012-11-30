Thailand - Market factors to watch on Nov 30

BANGKOK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0201 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1415.95 0.43% 6.020 USD/JPY 82.44 0.39% 0.320 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6216 -- 0.002 SPOT GOLD 1725.44 0.04% 0.650 US CRUDE 87.72 -0.40% -0.350 DOW JONES 13021.82 0.28% 36.71 ASIA ADRS 123.18 1.33% 1.62 THAI STOCKS 1309.57 0.74% 9.63 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares higher, capped by U.S. fiscal worries SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia rebounds; Thailand up on fund buying STOCKS TO WATCH -- PTT Exploration and Production Pcl The energy company has set an offer price of 142 baht per share for new shares to be offered versus a 135-145 baht indicative price range. -- Robinson Department Store Pcl Asia Investment International has launched a stake selldown of up to $223 million of Robinson Department Store, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Thursday. -- Bank of Ayudhya Pcl Japan's biggest bank, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group , is among the first round bidders for General Electric's $1.5 billion stake in Thailand's fifth-largest lender, sources told Reuters on Thursday. MARKET NEWS > Wall St ends higher after swings on 'fiscal cliff' > US budget worries boost benchmark prices for 4th day > Euro holds below 1-month high on U.S. fiscal blues > Gold headed for biggest weekly loss since early Nov > Oil up on U.S. budget optimism, Middle East tensions > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)