Thailand - Market factors to watch on Nov 30
November 30, 2012 / 2:25 AM / in 5 years

Thailand - Market factors to watch on Nov 30

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0201 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1415.95      0.43%     6.020
 USD/JPY                          82.44        0.39%     0.320
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6216          --     0.002
 SPOT GOLD                        1725.44      0.04%     0.650
 US CRUDE                         87.72       -0.40%    -0.350
 DOW JONES                        13021.82     0.28%     36.71
 ASIA ADRS                        123.18       1.33%      1.62
 THAI STOCKS                      1309.57      0.74%      9.63
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                               
 
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares higher, capped by U.S. fiscal
worries 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia rebounds; Thailand up on fund
buying 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- PTT Exploration and Production Pcl 
    The energy company has set an offer price of 142 baht per
share for new shares to be offered versus a 135-145 baht
indicative price range. 
    
    -- Robinson Department Store Pcl 
    Asia Investment International has launched a stake selldown
of up to $223 million of Robinson Department Store, according to
a term sheet seen by Reuters on Thursday. 
    
    -- Bank of Ayudhya Pcl 
    Japan's biggest bank, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
, is among the first round bidders for General
Electric's $1.5 billion stake in Thailand's fifth-largest
lender, sources told Reuters on Thursday. 
    
   MARKET NEWS
 > Wall St ends higher after swings on 'fiscal cliff'     
 > US budget worries boost benchmark prices for 4th day  
 > Euro holds below 1-month high on U.S. fiscal blues   
 > Gold headed for biggest weekly loss since early Nov  
 > Oil up on U.S. budget optimism, Middle East tensions  
 > Thai press digest                                
 > Political risk box on Thailand                 
 
 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

