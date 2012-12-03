Thailand - Market factors to watch on Dec 3

BANGKOK, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0138 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1416.18 0.02% 0.230 USD/JPY 82.41 0.07% 0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6233 -- 0.010 SPOT GOLD 1717.71 0.16% 2.820 US CRUDE 89.02 0.12% 0.110 DOW JONES 13025.58 0.03% 3.76 ASIA ADRS 123.34 0.13% 0.16 THAI STOCKS 1324.04 1.10% 14.47 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares crawl higher after firm China PMI SE ASIA STOCKS-Bangkok at 16-1/2 year high; Jakarta near 8-week low STOCKS TO WATCH -- PTT Exploration and Production Pcl Thailand's top oil and gas explorer set an offer price of 142 baht per share for its equity sale, raising up to $3 billion in the country's biggest offering ever. -- Advanced Info Service Pcl, Total Access Communication Pcl and True Corporation Pcl Thailand's Administrative Court is scheduled to rule on Monday whether to order a suspension of 3G licences to the three bid winners, including a unit of Advanced Info Service, a unit of Total Access Communication and a unit of True Corp. MARKET NEWS > Wall St ends flat as 'fiscal cliff' focus lingers > Prices flat as profit-taking offsets month-end buying > Euro subdued, China data cheers Aussie dlr > Gold steady; U.S. fiscal uncertainty weighs > Oil posts first monthly rise since August > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)