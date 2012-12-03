FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thailand - Market factors to watch on Dec 3
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
December 3, 2012 / 2:10 AM / 5 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch on Dec 3

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related
and market news which could have an impact on the local market.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0138 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1416.18      0.02%     0.230
 USD/JPY                          82.41        0.07%     0.060
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6233          --     0.010
 SPOT GOLD                        1717.71      0.16%     2.820
 US CRUDE                         89.02        0.12%     0.110
 DOW JONES                        13025.58     0.03%      3.76
 ASIA ADRS                        123.34       0.13%      0.16
 THAI STOCKS                      1324.04      1.10%     14.47
 -------------------------------------------------------------                      
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares crawl higher after firm China
PMI 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Bangkok at 16-1/2 year high; Jakarta near
8-week low 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- PTT Exploration and Production Pcl 
    Thailand's top oil and gas explorer set an offer price of
142 baht per share for its equity sale, raising up to $3 billion
in the country's biggest offering ever. 
    
    -- Advanced Info Service Pcl, Total Access
Communication Pcl and True Corporation Pcl 
    Thailand's Administrative Court is scheduled to rule on
Monday whether to order a suspension of 3G licences to the three
bid winners, including a unit of Advanced Info Service, a unit
of Total Access Communication and a unit of True Corp.
               
    MARKET NEWS
 > Wall St ends flat as 'fiscal cliff' focus lingers       
 > Prices flat as profit-taking offsets month-end buying  
 > Euro subdued, China data cheers Aussie dlr            
 > Gold steady; U.S. fiscal uncertainty weighs           
 > Oil posts first monthly rise since August              
 > Thai press digest                                 
 > Political risk box on Thailand                  
 
     Click for cumulative trading value by
investor type
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    Japan             S.Korea       China   
    Hong Kong        Taiwan       India    
    Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks       JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA
    Thailand diary             
    U.S. earnings diary            
    European earnings diary    
    Asia Macro                
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.