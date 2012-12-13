FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch on Dec 13
December 13, 2012

Thailand - Market factors to watch on Dec 13

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0113 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1428.48      0.04%     0.640
 USD/JPY                          83.38        0.16%     0.130
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6885          --    -0.014
 SPOT GOLD                        1697.79     -0.80%   -13.760
 US CRUDE                         86.59       -0.21%    -0.180
 DOW JONES                        13245.45    -0.02%     -2.99
 ASIA ADRS                        125.55       0.46%      0.58
 THAI STOCKS                      1354.57      0.99%     13.24
 -------------------------------------------------------------                          
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares inch higher after Fed's stimulus
steps 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Most rise on US Fed monetary easing hopes
 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- TRUE CORPORATION PCL 
    Moody's Investors Service says True Corporation being
awarded licenses to operate 2.1 GHz is credit positive, but has
no immediate impact on True Corp and True Move Company Ltd's
("True Move") B2 ratings and stable outlooks 
    
    -- PTT PCL 
    Thailand's top energy firm said on Wednesday it had signed
an agreement with Qatar Liquefied Gas (Qatargas) to buy 2
million tonnes a year of LNG for 20 years, as part of plans to
secure long-term energy supplies. 
        
   MARKET NEWS
 > Wall St ends almost flat as Bernanke warns on "cliff"    
 > Prices drop as Fed announces new bond-buying program    
 > Dollar hits 8 1/2-month high on yen on BOJ expectations 
 > Gold rises after Fed makes surprise low-rate pledge    
 > Oil up on more Fed stimulus, OPEC holds output target   
 > Thai press digest                                  
 > Political risk box on Thailand                   
 
 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)

