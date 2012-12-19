FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch on Dec 19
December 19, 2012 / 1:45 AM / 5 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch on Dec 19

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0130 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1446.79      1.15%    16.430
 USD/JPY                          84.33        0.15%     0.130
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.817           --    -0.003
 SPOT GOLD                        1673.7       0.25%     4.160
 US CRUDE                         87.97        0.05%     0.040
 DOW JONES                        13350.96     0.87%    115.57
 ASIA ADRS                        128.91       1.77%      2.24
 THAI STOCKS                      1362.94      0.28%      3.85
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                    
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS - Shares, euro up on hopes of U.S. "cliff"
deal, BOJ easing 
    SE ASIA STOCKS - Malaysia at 7-week high; Philippine snaps
losing streak 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- True Corp Pcl 
    Thai telecoms group True Corp said on Tuesday it planned to
invest 26.5 billion baht ($865.73 million) in 2013 mostly to
expand its mobile, high-speed Internet and cable television
businesses.  
    
    MARKET NEWS
 > Wall St climbs on economy bets as it looks past cliff'   
 > Prices fall on hopes of fiscal deal                     
 > Euro outperforms majors, yen still pinned down         
 > Gold bounces on U.S. dollar but near 4-month low       
 > Oil rises on 'fiscal cliff' optimism, refinery issues   
 > Thai press digest                                  
 > Political risk box on Thailand                   
 
 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)

