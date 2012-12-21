FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch on Dec 21
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
December 21, 2012 / 1:55 AM / 5 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch on Dec 21

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0118 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1443.69      0.55%     7.880
 USD/JPY                          84.21       -0.18%    -0.150
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7735          --    -0.026
 SPOT GOLD                        1646.92     -0.01%    -0.220
 US CRUDE                         89.64       -0.54%    -0.490
 DOW JONES                        13311.72     0.45%     59.75
 ASIA ADRS                        131.39       1.06%      1.38
 THAI STOCKS                      1377.40     -0.07%     -1.19
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                                   
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares up on hopes of US cliff deal
 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Most up; Philippines rises further after S&P
upgrade 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- Total Access Communication Pcl 
    Thailand's second-largest mobile phone operator said on
Thursday it planned to invest 25 billion baht ($816.9 million)
to expand its 3G network having received a new licence earlier
this month. 
    
    -- Siam Cement Pcl 
    The company told the exchange that its wholly owned
subsidiary SCG Building Materials Co Ltd plans to acquire
ceramic tiles and related assets from Vietnam's Prime Group
Joint Stock Co. 
 
   MARKET NEWS
 > Wall St bounces back on hope for 'cliff' solution        
 > Bond prices nudge higher on U.S. fiscal muddle          
 > Yen still on the backfoot as year-end lull sets in     
 > Gold near 4-month low, U.S. budget talks watched       
 > Crude futures end mixed as budget deal stalls           
 > Thai press digest                                  
 > Political risk box on Thailand                   
 
     Click for cumulative trading value by
investor type
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    Japan             S.Korea       China   
    Hong Kong        Taiwan       India    
    Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks       JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA
    Thailand diary             
    U.S. earnings diary            
    European earnings diary    
    Asia Macro                
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
