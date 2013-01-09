FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thailand - Market factors to watch on Jan 9
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banks
January 9, 2013 / 1:50 AM / 5 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch on Jan 9

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0140 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1457.15     -0.32%    -4.740
 USD/JPY                          87.27        0.28%     0.240
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.8744          --    -0.026
 SPOT GOLD                        1659.2       0.04%     0.600
 US CRUDE                         93.15        0.00%     0.000
 DOW JONES                        13328.85    -0.41%    -55.44
 ASIA ADRS                        131.95      -1.52%     -2.04
 THAI STOCKS                      1417.33      0.14%      2.01
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                                 
 
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares in ranges as earnings eyed
 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Most retreat, banks lead Vietnam to 7-month
high 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- Bangkok Bank Pcl 
    Thailand's top lender is aiming for loan growth of between 7
percent and 9 percent in 2013, reflecting the country's economic
growth, President Chartsiri Sophonpanich said on Tuesday.
 
    
    -- Minor International Pcl 
    Thai hotel and fast-food chain operator, which runs Burger
King, Dairy Queen and The Pizza Company outlets across Asia,
plans to spend at least 40 billion baht ($1.3 billion) through
2017 on expansion and acquisitions. 
     
   MARKET NEWS
 > Wall Street slips as earnings season gets under way     
 > Prices gain as higher yields reel in buyers            
 > Yen rises as investors take profits on dollar, euro   
 > Gold barely changed; physical buying supports         
 > Brent crude up as annual rebalancing widens WTI spread 
 > Thai press digest                                 
 > Political risk box on Thailand                  
 
     Click for cumulative trading value by
investor type
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    Japan             S.Korea       China   
    Hong Kong        Taiwan       India    
    Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks       JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA
    Thailand diary             
    U.S. earnings diary            
    European earnings diary    
    Asia Macro                
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.