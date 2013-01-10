FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch on Jan 10
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 10, 2013

Thailand - Market factors to watch on Jan 10

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0135 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1461.02      0.27%     3.870
 USD/JPY                          88.09        0.25%     0.220
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.8657          --     0.005
 SPOT GOLD                        1654.89     -0.14%    -2.400
 US CRUDE                         93.11        0.01%     0.010
 DOW JONES                        13390.51     0.46%     61.66
 ASIA ADRS                        133.47       1.15%      1.52
 THAI STOCKS                      1423.46      0.43%      6.13
 -------------------------------------------------------------              
 
    
 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

