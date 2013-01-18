FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 18, 2013

Thailand-Market factors to watch on Jan 18

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0147 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1480.94      0.56%     8.310
 USD/JPY                          89.75       -0.12%    -0.110
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.875           --    -0.009
 SPOT GOLD                        1687.86      0.04%     0.600
 US CRUDE                         95.23       -0.27%    -0.260
 DOW JONES                        13596.02     0.63%     84.79
 ASIA ADRS                        134.90       0.92%      1.22
 THAI STOCKS                      1420.95      0.34%      4.81 
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                                     
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise on strong U.S. data, China
in focus 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Thailand bounces back; Vietnam snaps winning
streak 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- Kasikornbank Pcl 
    Thailand's fourth-largest lender reported a 153 percent rise
in quarterly net profit on Friday, reflecting a low base in the
same period of 2011 when the economy was hit by severe flooding.
 
    
    -- Bangkok Bank Pcl 
    Thailand's top lender by assets reported a 21 percent rise
in annual net profit for 2012 on Thursday, boosted by strong
loan demand from businesses. 
    
    -- Advanced Info Service Pcl 
    Thailand's largest mobile phone operator plans to invest 13
billion baht ($435 million) in 2013, mostly on its 3G network to
tap the fast-growing data services sector. 
     
   MARKET NEWS
 > Housing, job data push S&P to 5-yr high; Intel down late 
 > U.S. bonds slump as upbeat housing data spur sales      
 > Yen bears rampage; China data in focus                 
 > Platinum, palladium near multi-month highs on U.S. data 
 > Oil rises on improving U.S. jobs, housing data          
 > Thai press digest                                  
 > Political risk box on Thailand                   
 
 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)

