Thailand - Market factors to watch on Jan 25
#Healthcare Facilities
January 25, 2013 / 2:36 AM / 5 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch on Jan 25

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0218 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1494.82         0%     0.010
 USD/JPY                          90.39        0.07%     0.060
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.8524          --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1666.91     -0.03%    -0.450
 US CRUDE                         95.85       -0.10%    -0.100
 DOW JONES                        13825.33     0.33%     46.00
 ASIA ADRS                        134.44       0.25%      0.34
 THAI STOCKS                      1449.09      0.69%      9.89
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                 
 
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian steady after positive factory data, yen
hits lows 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Firmer; large-caps lead S'pore to 2-year high
 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- PTT Exploration and Production Pcl 
    Moody's Investors Service says that PTT Exploration and
Production's $15 billion investment plan for the next 5 years is
above PTTEP's earlier plan, but can still be accommodated within
its current rating. 
    
    -- Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Pcl 
    The hospital firm said its wholly owned subsidiary Royal
Bangkok Healthcare Co. Ltd planned to acquire a 24.94 percent
stake in Krungdhon Hospital Pcl at 55 baht each, via
big lot board on the Thai stock exchange by Jan. 31.
    Bangkok Dusit and subsidiary Royal Bangkok will hold 44.96
percent of total issued shares in Krungdhon after the
acquisition and will offer to buy the shares in Krungdhon from
the market that it does not own at 55 baht each. 
    
   MARKET NEWS
 > S&P rises for seventh day but 1,500 too steep a climb    
 > Bond prices fall as jobless claims drop to 5-year low   
 > Yen skids to new lows after Japan price data           
 > Gold near 1-1/2-wk low as upbeat econ data saps demand 
 > Oil rises on encouraging economic data, Seaway optimism 
 > Thai press digest                                  
 > Political risk box on Thailand                   
 
 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
