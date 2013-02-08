FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch on Feb 8
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
February 8, 2013 / 2:10 AM / in 5 years

Thailand - Market factors to watch on Feb 8

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related
and market news that could have an impact on the local market.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0159 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1509.39     -0.18%    -2.730
 USD/JPY                          93.54       -0.11%    -0.100
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.955           --    -0.004
 SPOT GOLD                        1669.34     -0.08%    -1.350
 US CRUDE                         95.91        0.08%     0.080
 DOW JONES                        13944.05    -0.30%    -42.47
 ASIA ADRS                        136.30      -0.41%     -0.56
 THAI STOCKS                      1499.81     -0.04%     -0.54
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                     
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares capped after Draghi, China data
in focus 
    SE ASIA STOCKS- Most edge up; Thai stocks off lows on AIS
results 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- Advanced Info Service Pcl (AIS) 
    Thailand's top mobile phone operator reported a surge in
quarterly net profit, boosted by strong voice and data services
and higher handset sales after the launch of Apple's iPhone 5.
 
     
   MARKET NEWS
 > Wall Street ends lower on renewed euro zone fears        
 > Bonds edge up as euro slips, stocks fall                
 > Euro near 2-week low after Draghi cautions on its gains 
 > Gold extends losses on euro zone concerns; China data
eyed 
 > Brent oil near five-month high on Iran, WTI falls       
 > Thai press digest                                  
 > Political risk box on Thailand                   
 
     Click for cumulative trading value by
investor type
   ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
   Japan             S.Korea       China   
   Hong Kong        Taiwan       India    
   Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
   Currency      Eurostocks       JP bonds  
   ADR Report    LME metals  
         
   STOCKS NEWS
   US 
   Europe 
   Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA
    Thailand diary             
    U.S. earnings diary            
    European earnings diary    
    Asia Macro                
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
