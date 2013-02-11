FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch on Feb 11
February 11, 2013

Thailand - Market factors to watch on Feb 11

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0154 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1517.93      0.57%     8.540
 USD/JPY                          92.57       -0.09%    -0.080
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.9499          --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1667.29      0.02%     0.400
 US CRUDE                         95.76        0.04%     0.040
 DOW JONES                        13992.97     0.35%     48.92
 ASIA ADRS                        136.90       0.44%      0.60
 THAI STOCKS                      1497.30     -0.17%     -2.51     
 -------------------------------------------------------------                     
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro dips, oil steady in holiday-thinned
trade 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam up ahead of
holiday 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- Total Access Communication Pcl 
    Thailand's second-largest mobile phone operator reported an
8 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Friday due to higher
revenues from voice and non-voice services. 
    
   MARKET NEWS
 > Stocks end higher for sixth straight week, tech leads    
 > Prices near flat before $72 billion of new supply       
 > Euro choppy, yen struggles to hold its ground          
 > Gold ticks up in holiday-thinned trade                 
 > Oil hits 9-month high near $119 on strong China imports 
 > Thai press digest                                
 > Political risk box on Thailand                 
 
 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
