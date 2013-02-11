Thailand - Market factors to watch on Feb 11

BANGKOK, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0154 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1517.93 0.57% 8.540 USD/JPY 92.57 -0.09% -0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9499 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1667.29 0.02% 0.400 US CRUDE 95.76 0.04% 0.040 DOW JONES 13992.97 0.35% 48.92 ASIA ADRS 136.90 0.44% 0.60 THAI STOCKS 1497.30 -0.17% -2.51 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro dips, oil steady in holiday-thinned trade SE ASIA STOCKS-Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam up ahead of holiday STOCKS TO WATCH -- Total Access Communication Pcl Thailand's second-largest mobile phone operator reported an 8 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Friday due to higher revenues from voice and non-voice services. MARKET NEWS > Stocks end higher for sixth straight week, tech leads > Prices near flat before $72 billion of new supply > Euro choppy, yen struggles to hold its ground > Gold ticks up in holiday-thinned trade > Oil hits 9-month high near $119 on strong China imports > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)