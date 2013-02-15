Thailand - Market factors to watch on Feb 15

BANGKOK, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0155 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1521.38 0.07% 1.050 USD/JPY 92.67 -0.19% -0.180 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0017 -- 0.003 SPOT GOLD 1632.31 -0.13% -2.150 US CRUDE 97.31 0.00% 0.000 DOW JONES 13973.39 -0.07% -9.52 ASIA ADRS 136.81 -0.37% -0.51 THAI STOCKS 1526.74 0.83% 12.63 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease, weak Europe data weigh, G20 eyed SE ASIA STOCKS-Philippines off high; Bumi leads Indonesia to new peak STOCKS TO WATCH -- Thai Oil Pcl Thailand's top oil refiner reported a 3.4 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Thursday helped by a higher refining margin and better petrochemical spreads, but that was below analysts' forecasts. -- Total Access Communication Pcl The company planned to invest 34 billion baht ($1.14 billion) over three years (2013-2015), mostly on its 3G network, Chief Executive Jon Eddy Abdullah told reporters. -- Siam City Cement Pcl The company expects double-digit revenue growth this year, with domestic cement demand seen rising 7 percent for the year, a senior executive told reporters. MARKET NEWS > Wall St ends slightly higher, helped by acquisitions > Yields slip from 10-month highs on Europe growth fears > Euro suffers setback as economy shrinks; NZD jumps > Gold heads for biggest weekly drop since December > Oil rises with US gasoline supply concerns > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)