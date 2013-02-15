FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch on Feb 15
February 15, 2013 / 2:11 AM / 5 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch on Feb 15

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0155 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1521.38      0.07%     1.050
 USD/JPY                          92.67       -0.19%    -0.180
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.0017          --     0.003
 SPOT GOLD                        1632.31     -0.13%    -2.150
 US CRUDE                         97.31        0.00%     0.000
 DOW JONES                        13973.39    -0.07%     -9.52
 ASIA ADRS                        136.81      -0.37%     -0.51
 THAI STOCKS                      1526.74      0.83%     12.63
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                     
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease, weak Europe data weigh,
G20 eyed 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Philippines off high; Bumi leads Indonesia to
new peak 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- Thai Oil Pcl 
    Thailand's top oil refiner reported a 3.4 percent rise in
quarterly net profit on Thursday helped by a higher refining
margin and better petrochemical spreads, but that was below
analysts' forecasts. 
    
    -- Total Access Communication Pcl  
    The company planned to invest 34 billion baht ($1.14
billion) over three years (2013-2015), mostly on its 3G network,
Chief Executive Jon Eddy Abdullah told reporters.
 
    
    -- Siam City Cement Pcl 
    The company expects double-digit revenue growth this year,
with domestic cement demand seen rising 7 percent for the year,
a senior executive told reporters. 
        
 
   MARKET NEWS
 > Wall St ends slightly higher, helped by acquisitions    
 > Yields slip from 10-month highs on Europe growth fears 
 > Euro suffers setback as economy shrinks; NZD jumps    
 > Gold heads for biggest weekly drop since December     
 > Oil rises with US gasoline supply concerns             
 > Thai press digest                                 
 > Political risk box on Thailand                  
 
 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
