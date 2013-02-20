FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch on Feb 20
February 20, 2013 / 2:21 AM / in 5 years

Thailand - Market factors to watch on Feb 20

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0206 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1530.94      0.73%    11.150
 USD/JPY                          93.64        0.09%     0.080
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.026           --    -0.002
 SPOT GOLD                        1607.54      0.21%     3.330
 US CRUDE                         96.77        0.11%     0.110
 DOW JONES                        14035.67     0.39%     53.91
 ASIA ADRS                        138.16       1.33%      1.81
 THAI STOCKS                      1532.07      0.58%      8.78
 -------------------------------------------------------------                           
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares track global equities higher;
yen eases 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Manila at fresh peak on Ayala, inflow; others
mixed 
    
    STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH
    
    -- Thailand's central bank is likely to leave interest rates
on hold for a third straight meeting on Wednesday, according to
a Reuters poll which forecast it would ignore government
pressure to loosen policy after robust economic data.
 
       
    -- CP All Pcl 
    Thailand's largest convenience store chain reported a 75
percent rise in quarterly net profit, boosted by strong domestic
consumption and a low comparative base as a result of flooding a
year earlier. 
    
    -- Amata Corp Pcl 
    Thai industrial land developer said on Tuesday it aimed for
2013 land sales growth of 10-20 percent, thanks to strong demand
for relocation from foreign investors, especially from Japan and
China. 
    
 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
