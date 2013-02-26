FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thailand - Market factors to watch on Feb 26
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 26, 2013 / 2:30 AM / in 5 years

Thailand - Market factors to watch on Feb 26

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.

 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0217 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1487.85     -1.83%   -27.750
 USD/JPY                          92.51        0.78%     0.720
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.8843          --     0.019
 SPOT GOLD                        1596.86      0.19%     3.000
 US CRUDE                         92.59       -0.56%    -0.520
 DOW JONES                        13784.17    -1.55%   -216.40
 ASIA ADRS                        134.26      -1.63%     -2.23
 THAI STOCKS                      1540.13      0.75%     11.39
 -------------------------------------------------------------                              
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares decline on Italy election;
Bernanke eyed 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Rise on earnings; Jakarta, Manila at record
close 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl (CPF) 
    Thailand's largest meat and animal feed producer reported a
90 percent drop in quarterly profit on Tuesday after disease
hurt its shrimp business and domestic meat prices continued
weak. 
     
   MARKET NEWS
 > Wall St trips and falls on cloudy Italian election       
 > Yields dip to 1-month low on Italy election uncertainty 
 > Euro battered after Italy elections, yen buoyed        
 > Gold rises as Italy vote uncertainty boosts safe-haven appeal
   
 > Brent hits 1-mth low below $114 on Italy vote uncertainty 
 
 > Thai press digest                                
 > Political risk box on Thailand                 
 
     Click for cumulative trading value by
investor type
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    Japan             S.Korea       China   
    Hong Kong        Taiwan       India    
    Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks       JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA
    Thailand diary             
    U.S. earnings diary            
    European earnings diary    
    Asia Macro                
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.