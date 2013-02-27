Thailand - Market factors to watch on Feb 27

BANGKOK, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0221 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1496.94 0.61% 9.090 USD/JPY 91.75 -0.24% -0.220 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.874 -- -0.012 SPOT GOLD 1612.14 -0.06% -0.970 US CRUDE 92.75 0.13% 0.120 DOW JONES 13900.13 0.84% 115.96 ASIA ADRS 135.60 1.00% 1.34 THAI STOCKS 1530.32 -0.64% -9.81 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares recover after Bernanke reassures, Italy weighs SE ASIA STOCKS-Retreat amid euro zone uncertainty STOCKS TO WATCH -- PTT Pcl Moody's Investors Service says PTT's full-year results for FY2012 are in line with Moody's expectations and the company's issuer and bond ratings remain well positioned at Baa1 with a stable outlook. -- Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl The company projected sales growth of 10-15 percent a year over the next five years, aiming to reach annual sales of 700 billion baht ($23.45 billion), it said in a statement. That is roughly double its revenue in 2012 of 357 billion. MARKET NEWS > Wall Street rebounds on Bernanke comments, data > Yields near 1-month lows as Bernanke defends bond buys > Yen holds gains as euro suffers on Italy uncertainty > Gold holds near 1-1/2-week high as Bernanke backs stimulus > Brent crude oil drops under $113 on Italian vote fears > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)