Thailand - Market factors to watch on Feb 27
February 27, 2013 / 2:30 AM / 5 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch on Feb 27

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0221 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1496.94      0.61%     9.090
 USD/JPY                          91.75       -0.24%    -0.220
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.874           --    -0.012
 SPOT GOLD                        1612.14     -0.06%    -0.970
 US CRUDE                         92.75        0.13%     0.120
 DOW JONES                        13900.13     0.84%    115.96
 ASIA ADRS                        135.60       1.00%      1.34
 THAI STOCKS                      1530.32     -0.64%     -9.81
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                          
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares recover after Bernanke
reassures, Italy weighs 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Retreat amid euro zone uncertainty 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- PTT Pcl 
    Moody's Investors Service says PTT's full-year results for
FY2012 are in line with Moody's expectations and the company's
issuer and bond ratings remain well positioned at Baa1 with a
stable outlook. 
    
    -- Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl 
    The company projected sales growth of 10-15 percent a year
over the next five years, aiming to reach annual sales of 700
billion baht ($23.45 billion), it said in a statement. That is
roughly double its revenue in 2012 of 357 billion.
 
    
 
   MARKET NEWS
 > Wall Street rebounds on Bernanke comments, data        
 > Yields near 1-month lows as Bernanke defends bond buys 
 > Yen holds gains as euro suffers on Italy uncertainty 
 > Gold holds near 1-1/2-week high as Bernanke backs stimulus   
 
 > Brent crude oil drops under $113 on Italian vote fears 
 > Thai press digest                                
 > Political risk box on Thailand                 
 
 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)

