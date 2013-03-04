FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch on March 4
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 4, 2013

Thailand - Market factors to watch on March 4

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 4 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0213 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1518.2       0.23%     3.520
 USD/JPY                          93.35       -0.22%    -0.210
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.8429          --    -0.002
 SPOT GOLD                        1581.84      0.44%     6.980
 US CRUDE                         90.61       -0.08%    -0.070
 DOW JONES                        14089.66     0.25%     35.17
 ASIA ADRS                        136.82       0.44%      0.60
 THAI STOCKS                      1539.60     -0.13%    -1.98
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                  
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares weighed by patchy growth
outlook, US data supports 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Most fall amid weak globals; Philippine
leads 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl 
    The world's biggest canned tuna producer reported a 60
percent drop in net profit to the lowest in eight quarters, hit
by a sharp fall in tuna prices and higher costs in its shrimp
business. 
    
 
   MARKET NEWS
 > Wall Street advances as data outweighs budget cuts       
 > Prices rise as spending cuts point to weaker growth     
 > Euro hovers near 2-1/2 month low, dollar holds firm    
 > Gold edges up as dollar eases from six-month peak      
 > Brent crude oil erases 2013 gains, slips on US budget cuts
 
 > Thai press digest                                  
 > Political risk box on Thailand                   
 
 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)

