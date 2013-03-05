Thailand - Market factors to watch on March 5

BANGKOK, March 5 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0216 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1525.2 0.46% 7.000 USD/JPY 93.36 -0.11% -0.100 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.872 -- -0.007 SPOT GOLD 1576.91 0.23% 3.570 US CRUDE 90.33 0.23% 0.210 DOW JONES 14127.82 0.27% 38.16 ASIA ADRS 136.27 -0.41% -0.55 THAI STOCKS 1540.72 0.07% 1.12 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rebound, global soft money underpins SE ASIA STOCKS-Most weak; Indonesia, Singapore lead losses STOCKS TO WATCH -- Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl The company aimed for 2013 revenue of $4 billion, up from $3.4 billion in 2012, President Thiraphong Chansiri told a briefing. MARKET NEWS >Wall St closes higher in late-day rally >Prices ease as investors book profits >Euro subdued, Aussie off lows ahead of RBA rate call >Gold snaps 4-day decline, central bank meetings in focus >Brent crude settles down 31 cents at $110.09/bbl >Thai press digest >Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)