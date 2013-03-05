FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch on March 5
March 5, 2013 / 2:25 AM / 5 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch on March 5

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 5 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0216 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1525.2       0.46%     7.000
 USD/JPY                          93.36       -0.11%    -0.100
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.872           --    -0.007
 SPOT GOLD                        1576.91      0.23%     3.570
 US CRUDE                         90.33        0.23%     0.210
 DOW JONES                        14127.82     0.27%     38.16
 ASIA ADRS                        136.27      -0.41%     -0.55
 THAI STOCKS                      1540.72      0.07%      1.12 
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                             
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rebound, global soft money
underpins 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Most weak; Indonesia, Singapore lead losses 
 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl 
    The company aimed for 2013 revenue of $4 billion, up from
$3.4 billion in 2012, President Thiraphong Chansiri told a
briefing. 
    
 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

