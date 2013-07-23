FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 23, 2013 / 2:16 AM / in 4 years

Thailand - Market factors to watch on July 23

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 23 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
    
                                MARKETS      0202  GMT
                                AT                 
                                                          
                    INSTRUMENT    LAST      % CHG  NET CHG
         S&P 500                  1695.53    0.20     3.44
         USD/JPY                    99.56   -0.08    -0.08
    10-YR US TSY                    93.63    0.00    -0.02
             YLD                                   
       SPOT GOLD                  1335.01    0.00    -0.03
        US CRUDE                   107.15    0.20     0.21
       DOW JONES                 15545.55    0.01     1.81
       ASIA ADRS                   142.49    0.43     0.62
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks seek inspiration; dollar
struggles 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Most up, Indonesia weakens on consumer stocks
 
    
    STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH
    
    -- True Corp Pcl 
    The telecoms group said on Tuesday it will set up an
infrastructure fund worth at least 70 billion baht ($2.25
billion) as part of its attempt to strengthen its financial
position. 
    
    -- Kasikornbank Pcl 
    Thailand's fourth-largest lender reported a 17 percent rise
in quarterly net profit on Friday due mainly to higher interest
income from strong corporate loan growth. 
    
    -- Total Access Communication Pcl (TAC)  
    Thailand's second largest mobile operator reported a 4
percent rise in quarterly net profit on Friday as strong data
revenue outweighed rising expenses related to the rollout of new
3G services. 
    
    -- Moody's Investors Service has adjusted the local currency
(LC) country risk and foreign currency (FC) bond and deposit
ceilings for Thailand, Oman, and Mongolia. The sovereign bond
ratings are not affected by the changes in the ceilings. 
 
   MARKET NEWS
 > Wall St edges higher despite McDonald's disappointment   
 > Prices stable before new supply                         
 > Dollar drifts off in summer lull, tracks yields        
 > Gold near one-month high as dollar slips               
 > U.S crude ends lower on profit-taking, Brent up slightly 
 > Thai press digest                                
 > Political risk box on Thailand                 
 
 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)

