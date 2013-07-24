FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch on July 24
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
July 24, 2013 / 2:40 AM / in 4 years

Thailand - Market factors to watch on July 24

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 24 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
       
                                MARKETS      0231  GMT
                                AT                 
                                                          
                    INSTRUMENT    LAST      % CHG  NET CHG
         S&P 500                  1692.39   -0.19    -3.14
         USD/JPY                    99.65    0.25     0.25
    10-YR US TSY                    93.36    0.01    -0.09
             YLD                                   
       SPOT GOLD                  1342.84   -0.35    -4.65
        US CRUDE                   106.97   -0.24    -0.26
       DOW JONES                 15567.74    0.14    22.19
       ASIA ADRS                   143.12    0.44     0.63
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks tentative, dollar treads water
as China PMI eyed 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Firmer; Thailand, Indonesia outperform  
    
    STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH
    
    -- Krung Thai Bank Pcl 
    Thailand's second-largest lender by assets reported a 13.5
percent drop in quarterly net profit on Tuesday, mainly due to
higher provisions, which offset a rise in loans to business and
retail clients plus higher fee income. 
    
    -- True Corp Pcl 
    The telecommunications group said it aims to raise at least
$2.25 billion by listing an infrastructure fund to help pay down
debt, in what would be Asia-Pacific's biggest initial public
offering so far this year. 
       
 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)

