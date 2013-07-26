FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch on July 26
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 26, 2013 / 2:31 AM / in 4 years

Thailand - Market factors to watch on July 26

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 26 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.

                                MARKETS    0221    GMT
                                AT                 
                                                          
                    INSTRUMENT    LAST      % CHG  NET CHG
         S&P 500                  1690.25    0.26     4.31
         USD/JPY                    99.04   -0.24    -0.24
    10-YR US TSY                    92.88    0.00     0.00
             YLD                                   
       SPOT GOLD                  1337.31    0.32     4.27
        US CRUDE                   105.59    0.09     0.10
       DOW JONES                 15555.61    0.09    13.37
       ASIA ADRS                   142.24    0.32     0.45
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar near five-week low, Japan stocks
tumble 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Weaker, Thai shares tumble on political
concerns 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- Big C Supercenter Pcl 
    Thai hypermarket operator said on Thursday it expected 2013
revenue to rise 9 percent to 10 percent and it plans to open
more stores to tap rising domestic demand. 
 
   MARKET NEWS
 > Nasdaq likes Facebook's surge, but earnings curb Dow, S&P 
 
 > Prices flat, investors cautious before Fed meeting    
 > Dollar on the defensive after setback; NZD in vogue  
 > Gold inches up on weaker dlr, headed for 3rd weekly gain
 
 > Brent crude up slightly; gasoline falls nearly 4 cents 
 > Thai press digest                                
 > Political risk box on Thailand                 
 
     Click for cumulative trading value by
investor type
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    Japan             S.Korea       China   
    Hong Kong        Taiwan       India    
    Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks       JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA
    Thailand diary             
    U.S. earnings diary            
    European earnings diary    
    Asia Macro                
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    (topnews.session.rservices.com)

 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)

