Thailand - Market factors to watch on July 26

BANGKOK, July 26 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related and market news that could affect the local market. MARKETS 0221 GMT AT INSTRUMENT LAST % CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1690.25 0.26 4.31 USD/JPY 99.04 -0.24 -0.24 10-YR US TSY 92.88 0.00 0.00 YLD SPOT GOLD 1337.31 0.32 4.27 US CRUDE 105.59 0.09 0.10 DOW JONES 15555.61 0.09 13.37 ASIA ADRS 142.24 0.32 0.45 STOCKS TO WATCH -- Big C Supercenter Pcl Thai hypermarket operator said on Thursday it expected 2013 revenue to rise 9 percent to 10 percent and it plans to open more stores to tap rising domestic demand.