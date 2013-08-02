FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch on Aug 2
#Consumer Electronics
August 2, 2013 / 2:41 AM / 4 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch on Aug 2

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related
and market news that could affect the local market.
    
                                  MARKETS AT    0232  GMT
                                                             
                      INSTRUMENT     LAST      % CHG  NET CHG
          S&P 500                    1706.87    1.25    21.14
          USD/JPY                      99.42   -0.11    -0.11
 10-YR US TSY YLD                      91.80    0.00    -0.02
        SPOT GOLD                    1306.79   -0.08    -1.05
         US CRUDE                     108.61    0.67     0.72
        DOW JONES                   15628.02    0.83   128.48
        ASIA ADRS                     141.48    2.01     2.79
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares buoyed by accommodative central
banks, US data 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Up; Indonesia trims earlier gains on high
inflation  
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- Home Product Center Pcl 
    Thai housing developer Quality Houses and its
shareholder Land & Houses Pcl are in talks to sell their
combined 50 percent stake in building materials retailer Home
Product Center to foreign investors. 
     
   MARKET NEWS
 > Dow, S&P 500 end at highs after data, stimulus in place  
 > U.S. bond prices tumble as data support Fed tapering
view 
 > Dollar rebounds on upbeat data, jobs in focus          
 > Gold slips, heads for biggest weekly loss in a month   
 > U.S. oil jumps 2.5 pct, Brent narrows on economic data  
 > Thai press digest                                  
 > Political risk box on Thailand                   
 
 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

