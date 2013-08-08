Thailand - Market factors to watch on Aug 8

BANGKOK, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related and market news that could affect the local market. MARKETS 0222 GMT AT INSTRUMENT LAST % CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1690.91 -0.38 -6.46 USD/JPY 96.64 0.33 0.32 10-YR US TSY 99.09 -0.01 0.05 YLD SPOT GOLD 1292.69 0.43 5.55 US CRUDE 104.7 0.32 0.33 DOW JONES 15470.67 -0.31 -48.07 ASIA ADRS 139.74 -1.23 -1.74 GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks still in the doldrums; China data looms SE ASIA STOCKS-Most rangebound ahead of holiday; Thai stocks flat STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH -- Siam Makro Pcl The company said its board had approved a share-split plan, with the share's new par value of 0.5 baht from its old par value of 10 baht. -- Thai Oil Pcl Thailand's top oil refiner reported a narrower loss for its second quarter on Wednesday, mainly due to a lower inventory loss after a drop in global oil prices and the impact from foreign exchange. -- Advanced Info Service Pcl Thailand's top mobile phone operator reported a 5.5 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Wednesday, mainly due to higher revenue from data services and lower corporate tax. -- PTT Global Chemical Pcl Thailand's largest petrochemicals firm reported a surge in quarterly net profit on Wednesday as improved margins for its olefins and aromatic products outweighed an inventory loss. -- Foreign investors were net seller of Thai shares worth $73.27 million, adding on their net selling of $107 million over the past four sessions. Click and for cumulative trading value by investor type -- Lawmakers in Thailand debated a political amnesty bill on Wednesday as anti-government protesters demanded it be scrapped because they say it will help exiled former premier Thaksin Shinawatra return home a free man. MARKET NEWS > Wall St slips for third day on Fed uncertainty > U.S. bond prices rise as higher yields lure buyers > Dollar overrun by the yen; China data looms large > Gold slips on stronger dollar, stimulus worries > Oil down for 4th day on rising North Sea output, Fed > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 31.39 baht) (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)