Thailand - Market factors to watch on Aug 8
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 8, 2013 / 2:41 AM / in 4 years

Thailand - Market factors to watch on Aug 8

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related
and market news that could affect the local market.
    
                              MARKETS     0222  GMT
                              AT                
                                                      
                  INSTRUMENT    LAST     % CHG     NET
                                                   CHG
        S&P 500                 1690.91  -0.38   -6.46
        USD/JPY                   96.64   0.33    0.32
   10-YR US TSY                   99.09  -0.01    0.05
            YLD                                 
      SPOT GOLD                 1292.69   0.43    5.55
       US CRUDE                   104.7   0.32    0.33
      DOW JONES                15470.67  -0.31  -48.07
      ASIA ADRS                  139.74  -1.23   -1.74
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks still in the doldrums; China
data looms 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Most rangebound ahead of holiday; Thai stocks
flat 
    
    STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH
    
    -- Siam Makro Pcl 
    The company said its board had approved a share-split plan,
with the share's new par value of 0.5 baht from its old par
value of 10 baht. 
        
    -- Thai Oil Pcl 
    Thailand's top oil refiner reported a narrower loss for its
second quarter on Wednesday, mainly due to a lower inventory
loss after a drop in global oil prices and the impact from
foreign exchange. 
    
    -- Advanced Info Service Pcl 
    Thailand's top mobile phone operator reported a 5.5 percent
rise in quarterly net profit on Wednesday, mainly due to higher
revenue from data services and lower corporate tax.
 
    
    -- PTT Global Chemical Pcl 
    Thailand's largest petrochemicals firm reported a surge in
quarterly net profit on Wednesday as improved margins for its
olefins and aromatic products outweighed an inventory loss.
 
    
    -- Foreign investors were net seller of Thai shares worth
$73.27 million, adding on their net selling of $107 million over
the past four sessions. 
    Click and for cumulative
trading value by investor type
    
    -- Lawmakers in Thailand debated a political amnesty bill on
Wednesday as anti-government protesters demanded it be scrapped
because they say it will help exiled former premier Thaksin
Shinawatra return home a free man. 
        
 
 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
