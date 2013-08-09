Thailand - Market factors to watch on Aug 9

BANGKOK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related and market news that could affect the local market. MARKETS 0223 GMT AT INSTRUMENT LAST % CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1697.48 0.39 6.57 USD/JPY 96.55 -0.18 -0.17 10-YR US TSY 99.11 0.01 -0.13 YLD SPOT GOLD 1314.44 0.23 3.05 US CRUDE 104.19 0.76 0.79 DOW JONES 15498.32 0.18 27.65 ASIA ADRS 141.16 1.02 1.42 GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar edges off 7-wk low, China data to set tone SE ASIA STOCKS-Manila falls on week; Thai large caps up on strong Q2 STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH -- Charoen Pokphand Foods Thailand's largest meat and animal feed producer reported a 59 percent fall in quarterly net earnings on Friday after core operations were hit by shrimp disease and lower income from overseas businesses. -- PTT Exploration and Production Pcl Thailand's top oil and gas explorer expects 2013 petroleum sales of 302,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), lower than its target, due to a delay in the start-up of the Montara oil field in Australia. -- Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra on Thursday night signed and order revoking the Internal Security Act (ISA) imposed in Bangkok's Phra Nakhon, Dusit and Pomprab Satrupai districts. The revocation was effective immediately. (link.reuters.com/cyn32v) -- Foreign investors were net seller of Thai shares worth $109 million on Thursday, adding on their net selling of $179 million over the past five sessions. Click and for cumulative trading value by investor type MARKET NEWS > Wall St rebounds to end 3-day drop as Microsoft gains > U.S. bond prices rise as supply absorbed > U.S. bond prices rise as supply absorbed > Gold up for third session on weaker dollar > Oil drops for 5th session, funds push late rebound > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)