Thailand - Market factors to watch on Aug 9
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 9, 2013 / 2:36 AM / in 4 years

Thailand - Market factors to watch on Aug 9

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related
and market news that could affect the local market.
    
                              MARKETS    0223   GMT
                              AT                
                                                      
                  INSTRUMENT    LAST     % CHG     NET
                                                   CHG
        S&P 500                 1697.48   0.39    6.57
        USD/JPY                   96.55  -0.18   -0.17
   10-YR US TSY                   99.11   0.01   -0.13
            YLD                                 
      SPOT GOLD                 1314.44   0.23    3.05
       US CRUDE                  104.19   0.76    0.79
      DOW JONES                15498.32   0.18   27.65
      ASIA ADRS                  141.16   1.02    1.42
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar edges off 7-wk low, China data to set
tone 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Manila falls on week; Thai large caps up on
strong Q2 
    
    STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH  
    -- Charoen Pokphand Foods 
    Thailand's largest meat and animal feed producer reported a
59 percent fall in quarterly net earnings on Friday after core
operations were hit by shrimp disease and lower income from
overseas businesses. 
    
    -- PTT Exploration and Production Pcl 
    Thailand's top oil and gas explorer expects 2013 petroleum
sales of 302,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd),
lower than its target, due to a delay in the start-up of the
Montara oil field in Australia. 
    
    -- Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra on Thursday night
signed and order revoking the Internal Security Act (ISA)
imposed in Bangkok's Phra Nakhon, Dusit and Pomprab Satrupai
districts. The revocation was effective immediately. (link.reuters.com/cyn32v)
        
    -- Foreign investors were net seller of Thai shares worth
$109 million on Thursday, adding on their net selling of $179
million over the past five sessions.
    Click and for cumulative
trading value by investor type
     
   MARKET NEWS
 > Wall St rebounds to end 3-day drop as Microsoft gains    
 > U.S. bond prices rise as supply absorbed                
 > U.S. bond prices rise as supply absorbed               
 > Gold up for third session on weaker dollar             
 > Oil drops for 5th session, funds push late rebound      
 > Thai press digest                                
 > Political risk box on Thailand                 
 
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    Japan             S.Korea       China   
    Hong Kong        Taiwan       India    
    Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks       JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA
    Thailand diary             
    U.S. earnings diary            
    European earnings diary    
    Asia Macro                
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
