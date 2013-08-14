Thailand - Market factors to watch on Aug 14

BANGKOK, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related and market news that could affect the local market. MARKETS 0210 GMT AT INSTRUMENT LAST % CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1694.16 0.28 4.69 USD/JPY 98.05 -0.15 -0.15 10-YR US TSY 98.22 -0.02 0.14 YLD SPOT GOLD 1323.81 0.24 3.12 US CRUDE 106.63 -0.19 -0.20 DOW JONES 15451.01 0.2 31.33 ASIA ADRS 143.03 0.87 1.24 GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar holds gains into Asia, Tokyo stocks rise SE ASIA STOCKS-Philippine, Thai stocks outperform STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH -- Banpu Pcl Thailand's top coal miner reported a 70 percent fall in quarterly net profit on Tuesday due mainly to foreign exchange losses, with a higher sales volume failing to offset weak coal prices. -- Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl The world's largest canned tuna producer reported a 64 percent fall in net profit on Tuesday, due mainly to foreign exchange losses and the impact of shrimp disease. -- Foreign investors were net seller of Thai shares worth 528.07 million baht ($16.9 million) on Tuesday, adding on their net selling of $332 million over the past seven sessions. Click and for cumulative trading value by investor type. -- The U.S. Commerce Department on Tuesday set final duties on billions of dollars of shrimp from four Asian countries and Ecuador to offset foreign government subsidies, but spared major suppliers Thailand and Indonesia from the import tax. MARKET NEWS > Wall St rises on economic data, Apple rallies > U.S. bond yields near 2-year high on economic hopes > Dollar riding higher with yields, NZD gets a lift > Gold steady after 1 pct fall, stimulus concerns linger > Oil up for third session on supply problems in Libya, Iraq > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 31.225 baht) (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)