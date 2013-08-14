FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch on Aug 14
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 14, 2013 / 2:26 AM / 4 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch on Aug 14

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
    
                              MARKETS     0210  GMT
                              AT                
                                                      
                  INSTRUMENT    LAST     % CHG     NET
                                                   CHG
        S&P 500                 1694.16   0.28    4.69
        USD/JPY                   98.05  -0.15   -0.15
   10-YR US TSY                   98.22  -0.02    0.14
            YLD                                 
      SPOT GOLD                 1323.81   0.24    3.12
       US CRUDE                  106.63  -0.19   -0.20
      DOW JONES                15451.01    0.2   31.33
      ASIA ADRS                  143.03   0.87    1.24
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar holds gains into Asia, Tokyo stocks
rise 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Philippine, Thai stocks outperform 
    
    STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH
    
    -- Banpu Pcl 
    Thailand's top coal miner reported a 70 percent fall in
quarterly net profit on Tuesday due mainly to foreign exchange
losses, with a higher sales volume failing to offset weak coal
prices. 
       
    -- Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl 
    The world's largest canned tuna producer reported a 64
percent fall in net profit on Tuesday, due mainly to foreign
exchange losses and the impact of shrimp disease.
 
    
    -- Foreign investors were net seller of Thai shares worth
528.07 million baht ($16.9 million) on Tuesday, adding on their
net selling of $332 million over the past seven sessions.
    Click and for cumulative
trading value by investor type.
    
    -- The U.S. Commerce Department on Tuesday set final duties
on billions of dollars of shrimp from four Asian countries and
Ecuador to offset foreign government subsidies, but spared major
suppliers Thailand and Indonesia from the import tax.
 
         
($1 = 31.225 baht)

 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
