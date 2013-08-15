FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thailand - Market factors to watch on Aug 15
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Electronics
August 15, 2013 / 2:32 AM / 4 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch on Aug 15

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
    
                              MARKETS     0214  GMT
                              AT                
                                                      
                  INSTRUMENT    LAST     % CHG     NET
                                                   CHG
        S&P 500                 1685.39  -0.52   -8.77
        USD/JPY                   97.80  -0.34   -0.33
   10-YR US TSY                   98.16   0.00    0.00
            YLD                                 
      SPOT GOLD                 1343.86   0.69    9.27
       US CRUDE                  107.17   0.30    0.32
      DOW JONES                15337.66  -0.73  -113.3
                                                     5
      ASIA ADRS                  142.54  -0.34   -0.49
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar, stocks slip on Fed stimulus
uncertainty 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Most off lows; Philippine leads regional
gains 
    
    STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH
    
    -- MK Restaurant Group debut 
    Shares in the food restaurant chain start trading on the
main stock exchange. It's initial public offering shares last
week were sold at 49 baht ($1.57) each for a total 9.1 billion
baht ($291.20 million), with the proceeds partly used for branch
expansions.
    
    -- Banpu Pcl 
    Thailand's top coal miner has cut its 2013 coal sales volume
target to 46.03 million tonnes from 48 million tonnes after it
temporarily shut two low-quality coal mines in Australia, a top
executive said on Wednesday. 
        
    -- Home Product Center Pcl 
    Thai housing developer Quality Houses said it aimed
to sell its stake in building materials retailer Home Product
Center at more than 16-17 baht a share, as much as 26 percent
above where the shares are now. 
       
    -- Thailand's government has come up with another set of
measures to revive economic growth, which is falling well short
of forecasts, but economists say the steps may do little to
shore up demand as long as exports remain sluggish.
 
        
    -- Foreign investors were net buyer of Thai shares worth 221
million baht ($7.05 million) on Wednesday, after net selling of
$345 million over the past eight sessions.
    Click and for cumulative
trading value by investor type.
     
 
   MARKET NEWS
 > Wall St falls on uncertainty about Fed's bond buying    
 > U.S. bond yields hover near two-year highs             
 > Dollar hemmed in as yield advantage narrows           
 > Gold gains on U.S. inflation data, SPDR inflows       
 > Oil reaches 4-month high as Middle East tensions flare 
 > Thai press digest                                
 > Political risk box on Thailand                 
 
     Click for cumulative trading value by
investor type
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    Japan             S.Korea       China   
    Hong Kong        Taiwan       India    
    Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks       JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA
    Thailand diary             
    U.S. earnings diary            
    European earnings diary    
    Asia Macro                
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com
($1 = 31.3500 Thai baht)

 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.