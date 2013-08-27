FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch on Aug 27
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
August 27, 2013 / 2:31 AM / in 4 years

Thailand - Market factors to watch on Aug 27

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0223 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1656.78      -0.4%    -6.720
 USD/JPY                          98.32       -0.18%    -0.180
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.8073          --     0.020
 SPOT GOLD                        1397.95     -0.46%    -6.450
 US CRUDE                         106.45       0.50%     0.530
 DOW JONES                        14946.46    -0.43%    -64.05
 ASIA ADRS                        139.18      -0.74%     -1.03
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                              
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks unsettled by Syria jitters; oil
rises 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia near year-low, Thailand at 9-month
low 
    
    STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH
    
    -- Kasikornbank Pcl 
    Moody's affirms Kasikornbank's A3 rating. 
    
    -- Jasmine International Pcl 
    The company said on Monday it planned to raise about 50-70
billion baht ($1.6-2.2 billion) by listing an infrastructure
fund for its broadband Internet business. 
    
    -- Foreign investors sold shares worth 1.7 billion baht
($53.22 million) on Monday, adding to their net selling last
week of $783 million.
       
 
   MARKET NEWS
 > Wall St ends lower after Kerry blasts Syria on chemical
weapons 
 > Government bond prices gain on weaker economic data 
 > Dollar stuck in a rut, EM currencies pressured     
 > Gold holds above $1,400, weak U.S. data helps      
 > Brent oil hits 5-month high on Syria, settles lower on US
data 
 > Thai press digest                                
 > Political risk box on Thailand                 
 
 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

