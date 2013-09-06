FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch on Sept 6
September 6, 2013 / 2:16 AM / in 4 years

Thailand - Market factors to watch on Sept 6

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0206 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1655.08      0.12%     2.000
 USD/JPY                          99.75       -0.36%    -0.360
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.9862          --    -0.009
 SPOT GOLD                        1371.61      0.34%     4.620
 US CRUDE                         108.42       0.05%     0.050
 DOW JONES                        14937.48     0.04%      6.61
 ASIA ADRS                        141.83       0.16%      0.22
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro hit by dovish ECB, stocks await U.S.
jobs data 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia retreats amid weak rupiah 
    
    STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH
    
    -- True Corp Pcl 
    The Thai telecoms group may cut the size of its
infrastructure fund IPO by about 17 percent to $1.9 billion due
to a dispute with a state-owned firm over the ownership of some
assets, people with knowledge of the matter said on
Thursday. 
    
    -- Foreign investors sold Thai shares worth a net $15.4
million on Thursday, adding to their net selling of $12.06
million in the previous session.
    
    -- Thai consumer confidence lowest in nine months in August
 
    
    MARKET NEWS
 > Wall St ticks up on data but Fed caution caps gains      
 > Yields for U.S. benchmark 10-year notes hit 3 pct       
 > Dollar holds firm near 7-week high after upbeat US data 
 > Gold heads for 2nd week of losses; U.S. payroll data in focus
    
 > Crude oil rises on strong U.S. economic data            
 > Thai press digest                                  
 > Political risk box on Thailand                   
 
 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

