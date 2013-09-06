Thailand - Market factors to watch on Sept 6

BANGKOK, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0206 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1655.08 0.12% 2.000 USD/JPY 99.75 -0.36% -0.360 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.9862 -- -0.009 SPOT GOLD 1371.61 0.34% 4.620 US CRUDE 108.42 0.05% 0.050 DOW JONES 14937.48 0.04% 6.61 ASIA ADRS 141.83 0.16% 0.22 GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro hit by dovish ECB, stocks await U.S. jobs data SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia retreats amid weak rupiah STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH -- True Corp Pcl The Thai telecoms group may cut the size of its infrastructure fund IPO by about 17 percent to $1.9 billion due to a dispute with a state-owned firm over the ownership of some assets, people with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday. -- Foreign investors sold Thai shares worth a net $15.4 million on Thursday, adding to their net selling of $12.06 million in the previous session. -- Thai consumer confidence lowest in nine months in August MARKET NEWS > Wall St ticks up on data but Fed caution caps gains > Yields for U.S. benchmark 10-year notes hit 3 pct > Dollar holds firm near 7-week high after upbeat US data > Gold heads for 2nd week of losses; U.S. payroll data in focus > Crude oil rises on strong U.S. economic data > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)