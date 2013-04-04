Thai stocks rally after probe into PM's assets ends

BANGKOK, April 4 (Reuters) - Stocks in Thailand regained some of their early losses after an anti-graft body said it had found no irregularities in the disclosure of assets by Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra. The benchmark SET index was down 0.22 percent at 1,517.20 at 0830 GMT. It had fallen as much as 2.6 percent in early trade ahead of the ruling, with some investors worried about political instability if Yingluck had to leave office. "The investigation of the case was one of the key market concerns this morning. The market seems a bit more relaxed now after the ruling," said Chai Chirasevenupraphund, a strategist at Capital Nomura Securities. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0805 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG SET INDEX 1510.63 -0.65% -9.890 SET 100 INDEX 2230.17 -0.59% -13.340 SET 50 INDEX 999.42 -0.52% -5.250 SET 50 INDEX FUTURES<0#S50:> 998 -0.33% -3.300 SET ENERGY 20565.12 -0.17% -34.960 SET BANK 589.38 -0.9% -5.380 SET TELECOMS 209.58 -0.04% -0.090 SET PROPERTY 326.16 -1.48% -4.890 SET FINANCE 1722.54 -1.31% -22.800 VOLUME TURNOVER SET TRADING VOLUME 12440232 40733202 X1000 ------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wilawan Pongpitak in Bangkok; Editing by Alan Raybould and Gopakumar Warrier)