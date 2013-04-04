FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai stocks rally after probe into PM's assets ends
April 4, 2013 / 8:42 AM / in 4 years

Thai stocks rally after probe into PM's assets ends

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 4 (Reuters) - Stocks in Thailand regained
some of their early losses after an anti-graft body said it had
found no irregularities in the disclosure of assets by Prime
Minister Yingluck Shinawatra. 
    The benchmark SET index was down 0.22 percent at
1,517.20 at 0830 GMT. It had fallen as much as 2.6 percent in
early trade ahead of the ruling, with some investors worried
about political instability if Yingluck had to leave office.
 
    "The investigation of the case was one of the key market
concerns this morning. The market seems a bit more relaxed now
after the ruling," said Chai Chirasevenupraphund, a strategist
at Capital Nomura Securities.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0805 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 SET INDEX                        1510.63     -0.65%    -9.890
 SET 100 INDEX                    2230.17     -0.59%   -13.340
 SET 50 INDEX                     999.42      -0.52%    -5.250
 SET 50 INDEX FUTURES<0#S50:>     998         -0.33%    -3.300
 SET ENERGY                       20565.12    -0.17%   -34.960
 SET BANK                         589.38       -0.9%    -5.380
 SET TELECOMS                     209.58      -0.04%    -0.090
 SET PROPERTY                     326.16      -1.48%    -4.890
 SET FINANCE                      1722.54     -1.31%   -22.800
                                  VOLUME    TURNOVER          
 SET TRADING VOLUME               12440232  40733202     X1000
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wilawan Pongpitak in
Bangkok; Editing by Alan Raybould and Gopakumar Warrier)

