STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Maybank Kim cuts Airports of Thailand to 'hold'

Maybank Kim Eng Securities downgraded its rating on Airports of Thailand Pcl to ‘hold’ from ‘buy’, saying the stock price was now overvalued.

Airports shares rose 0.5 percent to 105 baht on Wednesday, above the broker’s target price of 102 baht. The stock had risen 32 percent so far since Oct. 1, the start of the company’s fiscal year 2012/13, reflecting strong earnings for the year.

That compared with a 16 percent gain of the broader SET index for the same period.

“We estimate AOT will report a strong 1Q12/13 norm profit (Oct-Dec) on the heavy seasonal impact and the dual-airport benefit,” the broker said in a report.

It expected a limited upside of stock price in the near term as the company’s core Suvannabhumi airport’s phase 3 and 4 expansion would take another eight years to finish.

“The record passenger numbers in the first quarter of 20.8 million is already 27 percent of our 2012/13F target ... In our view, the price already reflects this growth momentum,” it said.

