THAILAND-Airports jumps after broker report; share split expectations
#Financials
July 18, 2013 / 5:17 AM / 4 years ago

STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Airports jumps after broker report; share split expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Airports of Thailand Pcl shares jumped 7.3 percent to a record 191 baht, adding on a 13 percent gain over past six sessions, boosted by growth prospects of tourism traffic and after a report about a possible share split.

Nomura raised its earnings estimates on the airport operator for fiscal year 2013 by 16 percent and for 2014 by 18 percent. It raised the price target on the stock to 200 baht, citing higher-than-expected passenger growth in the first half of fiscal year 2013 ended March, it said in a report.

Traders also attributed the stock rally to a report by Khao-hoon newspaper quoting a financial source as saying that Airports might consider a 1-for-10 share split, a move seen helping increase the stock’s liquidity.

Airports shares have risen 83 percent so far this year and are the best performer on the SET100 index, which tracks Thai blue chip firms.

1202 (0502 GMT)

Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
