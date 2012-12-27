STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Amata Corp up after unit listing plan

Shares in industrial estate developer Amata Corp Pcl edged up 0.6 percent to 16.2 baht, having touched their highest level since Dec. 17, lifted by its plan to list unit Amata VN on the Stock Exchange of Thailand.

Amata has approved the allocation of newly issued shares of Amata VN to public investors and it is expected to commence the listing process in January 2013, it said in a statement to the stock exchange.

